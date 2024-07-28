Princess Fiona Cosplay from Shrek Saga made by Irine Meier pays homage to an iconic figure of DreamWorks productions: a fun variation on the theme of the damsel in distress, who actually knows how to assert herself and doesn’t need anyone’s help.

The beautiful Irina has reproduced Fiona’s classic green dressher hairstyle with the long braid and the princess crown, framing everything in the most traditional of magic mirrors and also offering us a second shot in an alternative pose.

“If you had to choose between being an ogre and living in a swamp but with the love of your life or living in a royal palace but never finding your soulmate, what would be your answer?”, wrote the Russian model in her post on Instagram.