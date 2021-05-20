Two-time world champion Irina Slutskaya spoke out about harassment in figure skating. Her words are quoted by KP.

“God forbid, we have 15-year-old children studying, what are you doing ?! These are jurisdictional cases. There is no such thing in figure skating. We have a tough sport, ”said the former athlete. She considered that even if the skaters start their professional path through the bed, it will not help them to perform jumps in three or four turns.

Slutskaya won silver at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City and bronze at the 2006 Olympics in Turin in singles skating. The athlete also won the world championship twice (2002, 2005). She completed her career in 2006.

In December 2019, European figure skating champion Morgan Sipre was accused of harassment of a 13-year-old girl. It was reported that the French sent two intimate photos to the underage skater. As a result, the athlete announced his retirement.