Irina Slutskaya, two-time Olympic medalist in figure skating, said in an interview Teleprogramma.pro about the fight against an incurable disease.

According to the athlete, she has been taking hormonal drugs for a long time due to rheumatoid vascular disease. Slutskaya explained that the corresponding diagnosis was made in 2003.

Irina Slutskaya is a two-time world champion, a seven-time European champion, a silver and bronze medalist at the Olympic Games. She completed her sports career in 2006.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian figure skater Anastasia Shpilevaya had had a coronavirus.