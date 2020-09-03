Russian supermodel Irina Shayk was photographed in New York in a revealing outfit, as a result of which she was criticized on the Internet. Pictures of the paparazzi are published by the Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old celebrity walked the streets in mini-shorts that completely bare her legs and a chunky black sweatshirt from the brand 032c. Her image was complemented by high boots with snake-print heels, a small bag with a brown strap and sunglasses.

Photo posted by @celebs_next

Netizens were confused by the supermodel’s appearance, and they scolded her in the comments below the published footage. “She looks like she forgot to put on her pants”, “She looks silly and funny”, “Disgusting outfit”, “She usually looks great, but this image seems to be specially chosen to attract attention”, “She is wearing underwear, not shorts” , – they said.

Earlier in August, Irina Shayk walked the streets of New York in the clothes of a Ukrainian designer. The posted photo shows her walking with her three-year-old daughter Leia and a close friend. Sheik was dressed in a beige slip dress of the Ukrainian brand TTSWTRS with dragon and skull drawings.