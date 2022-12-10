The Muelle de la Batería de La Coruña became the world epicenter of the fashion industry on Wednesday, November 16. The reason was the opening of the first major exhibition on the work of the prestigious photographer Steven Meisel. And all thanks to the president of Inditex, Marta Ortega. The hostess of the evening was attended by prominent personalities from the world of fashion, including supermodels Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Natalia Vodianova, Amber Valletta, Karlie Kloss, Karen Elson, Coco Rocha and Irina Shayk. The Russian ‘top’ was much more relaxed and smiling than usual. And now, three weeks later, it is revealed that she is the new image of Zara.

Because it is clear that Zara is no longer what it was since Marta Ortega is at the helm of the Inditex flagship. With some fashion editorials that big fashion houses already wanted for themselves, the photographers who immortalize the campaigns of the Galician empire are the same ones who work for ‘Vogue’ or the most desired luxury brands. The same happens with the models that are placed in front of their lens. Irina Shayk is now added to the list of greats like Kate Moss, Anja Rubik, Cara Delevingne, Toni Garrn, Lara Stone, Carmen Kass, Kaia Gerber, Amber Valletta, Daria Werbowy.

Images of Irina Shayk in the Zara campaign. / Mert&Marcus

The sought-after model has been on the crest of the wave since she appeared in a bikini in ‘Sports Illustrated’ magazine in 2007, of which she ended up being on the cover in 2011, becoming the first Russian to do so.

His history in the industry, like that of many of the most relevant faces in fashion, arose by chance. Born Irina Valérievna Shaijlislámova in a remote Russian town on January 6, 1986, the result of the marriage of a miner and a piano teacher, she accompanied her sister Tatiana to a modeling school, where her physique did not go unnoticed by the agent she discovered. previously Natalia Vodianova.

A year later she was already installed in Paris, being signed shortly after by the Elite Barcelona agency. Since then she has walked her 1.78 tall on the best catwalks in the world, while her feline face and her exuberant physique have dominated the covers of the most well-known magazines and she has starred in the campaigns of the most desired signatures.

pregnant parade



Character from a video game -Mila Belova in ‘Need for Speed: The Run’- and inspiration for a song by Kanye West -he names her in his song ‘Christian Dior denim flow’-, Shayk went viral when she paraded pregnant in 2016 for Victoria’s Secret.

Ambassador for two years of another lingerie firm, the Italian Intimissimi, now she is an ambassador for Zara with a capsule collection of those that Marta Ortega likes. And to her clients. Nine flowing garments inspired by the cut and draping of traditional designs from historical cultures, such as the Greek or the Egyptian, to reinterpret them and bring them closer to current codes.

Through an emphasized silhouette and a predominantly black color palette, the pieces generate a sophisticated interaction between the body and the clothing that surrounds it. A conversation between the visible and the hidden, with the intention of creating a subtle, sensual and intelligent impact.

With prices that oscillate between 39.95 and 99.95 euros, the appetizing garments of the ‘A New Sensuality’ collection (A new sensuality) are slightly cheaper than those of the Zara collaboration with the American designer Narciso Rodríguez. Then the classics of the dressmaker, author of Marta Ortega’s wedding dress in her first marriage, a decade ago, with the horseman Sergio Álvarez Moya, were covered. They are also more affordable than those that are occasionally offered in the ‘Atelier’ line, with which the best-known low-cost textile brand in the world is brought closer to luxury.

And precisely to publicize the latest Zara collection globally, the image has been left in the hands of Mert & Marcus, the name by which photographers Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, authors of the latest campaign for the fashion house, are known. luxury Gucci and Versace, starring the British actress Lily James.

His were also the photographs of Penélope Cruz for Loewe, in 2013, those of Madonna for her album ‘MDNA’ or those of Lady Gaga for the cover of the 120th anniversary of ‘Vogue USA’.