Russian supermodel Irina Shayk showed off her underwear in a new photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 38-year-old fashion model shared a series of photographs showing her in a black mini-length dress, high stockings with garters and pointy shoes. At the same time, she applied red lipstick to her lips and styled her hair in a voluminous hairstyle. In one photo, the celebrity appeared in an obscene pose, namely, she turned her back to the camera and lifted the lower part of her outfit, showing off black panties.

Fans' opinions about this shooting were divided. “This is very strange”, “Irina, what are you taking?”, “Irina, please cover up”, “How can you be so beautiful?”, “If there is a butt in life, then let it be like this”, “Gorgeous woman”, – they expressed themselves in the comments under the post.

Earlier it was reported that Irina Shayk took part in the show of the French brand Mugler and attracted the attention of the public. Then the model walked down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week in a red outfit, which consisted of a leather coat and a skirt with numerous cutouts and decorative buckles.