Russian model Irina Shayk was criticized online for a child in pajamas on the street. Relevant frames and comments appeared on the publication’s website. DailyMail.

It is noted that on the eve of Thanksgiving, the fashion model, along with her five-year-old daughter Leah, was seen on one of the streets of New York. For a walk, the celebrity chose trousers and an oversized black jacket. At the same time, her image was complemented by a scarf and a shopper bag. At the same time, the daughter of the star was dressed in blue and white cat pajama pants, pink and purple socks and fur slippers. In addition, she was wearing a red jacket and a striped hat.

Readers of the publication did not appreciate the child’s outfit for a walk, which they began to write about in the comments under the material. “She’s the daughter of a famous model, what kind of horror was put on her?”, “Poor child, she can hurt her legs from such open shoes!”, “It seems it’s time for them to clean up their wardrobe,” they wrote.

It is known that since 2015, Irina Shayk has been in a romantic relationship with American actor Bradley Cooper, but in 2019 the stars broke up. Celebrities are raising a daughter, Leah de Sien Shayk Cooper, who was born in 2017.

Earlier in November, Irina Shayk was accused of copying Olga Buzova in a photo in pantyhose. In the footage, the fashion model is captured in a white silk slip dress, decorated with a lace top. Her look was complemented by translucent patterned tights and open stilettos.