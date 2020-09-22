Irina Shayk became a participant in the advertising campaign for the new collection of lingerie by the singer and designer Rihanna Savage X Fenty. The photo appeared in Instagram-brand account.

The image posted online shows the 34-year-old model in a black lace bra and a matching silk cape from the brand’s new collection, which will go on sale in October. Sheik’s image was complemented by a choker, a large ring and earrings. The publication received more than 73 thousand likes.

The brand’s subscribers appreciated the celebrity’s appearance in the comments below the picture. “Wow, Irina is stunning. I can’t wait for the show! ”,“ Her eyes speak for themselves every time. Goddess ”,“ Queen Irina ”,“ She is amazing ”,“ The robe looks as beautiful as Irina, ”they said.

Earlier in September, Irina Shayk shared a picture in her underwear from the bedroom. In a frame posted on the web, she shoots her reflection in a mirror in the bedroom. Shayk poses in a black Intimissimi lingerie set, decorated with lace details.