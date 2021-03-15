The daughter of Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and American actor Bradley Cooper Leia de Sienne Shayk Cooper will go to learn Russian. The model herself stated this during a live broadcast of Vogue on Instagram, her words are reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The girl, who will turn four on March 21, was sent to courses in one of the schools in New York. Due to restrictions on the background of the coronavirus, classes at the school will be held remotely. The little one will have three lessons of 30 minutes a week, while she will receive a lot of homework. According to Shayk, the school guaranteed full immersion in the subject.

As the model explained, the couple agreed to accustom their daughter to the fact that she is a representative of two different cultures. Despite the divorce, Shayk and Cooper will take an equal part in raising the child.

In June 2019, it was reported that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper broke up after four years of relationship. It is noted that the couple agreed to issue equal custody of their two-year-old daughter Lea de Seine (Lea De Seine).

Later, the supermodel said that two wonderful people will not necessarily be able to create a good couple, and admitted that she is a very strong personality.