Candidate in 2016 with FDL, Irina Osipova, fan of the Tsar and sovereignist, enters the Senate

Irina Osipova, a 35-year-old Russian, who was eligible for the competition for ‘parliamentary assistant’, will join the Senate on November 1st. banned in 2019 and ended last year. Nothing irregular, let me be clear, but the name of Osipova, 78th classified in the ‘competition for exams, written and oral’ of Palazzo Madama catches the eye from the printouts where there are identities and scores of the last hired in the Senate, with delicate roles of a nature administrative and accounting, with responsibility for consulting the databases and ‘classifying’ and archiving Palazzo correspondence.

The CV of the new hire (who boasts dual citizenship, Russian and Italian), is well known: born in 1988 in Moscow, she is the daughter of Oleg Osipov, for years director of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Rome, Irina is a name known above all in the capital, an ardent Putinist and sovereignist fan, close to the Italian right: now she will become an employee of the Senate of the Republic. An assumption that she, however, does not want to confirm. Contacted by Adnkronos, she limited herself to saying: “I don’t want to talk to journalists”.

Politics has certainly always been his passion: just 28 years old, in 2016, he ran with the Brothers of Italy for the Rome municipal elections. But it didn’t go very well, with just under 200 votes collected. On his social media pages of the time it was all a hymn to Putinism: “The model for Italy to defend national interests”, with the Tsar defined as “a leader who has no equal in the world”. In the meantime he has already founded the association ‘Rim – Giovani Italo-Russi’, born in 2012 to bring together “active and creative young people, who mainly use Russian in their daily lives”.

Tireless passionary, Irina organizes events and takes to the streets to say no to the European sanctions on Russia, which began after the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Demonstrations to support Russian policy in Ukraine and attack Kiev’s ‘Nazi’ policy in the Russian-speaking provinces. Among her contacts from her time was Andrea Palmeri, the neo-fascist from Lucca enrolled in the pro-Russian militias of Donbass, portrayed with her while sporting a t-shirt with ‘Defend Italia’ written on it complete with a Kalashnikov drawn.

Always in contact with the Italian sovereignists, Osipova has been a collaborator of the ‘Lombardy-Russia’ association since 2014, led by the Northern League member Gianluca Savoini, former right-hand man of Matteo Salvini and long-time his spokesperson. Often engaged in the role of interpreter, Osipova then accompanied Salvini himself on his trips to Russia, as evidenced by the shots disseminated on her social channels, which see her smiling in the midst of Northern League leaders, such as the one in December 2014, with her, Salvini to his right, Savoini to the left. These were the years in which the League did not hide its sympathies for Moscow, until the ’65 million dollar’ case of the Metropol hotel, which was later silenced by a filing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

