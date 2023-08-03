Actress Irina Miroshnichenko died in intensive care four days after a coma

People’s Artist of Russia and star of Soviet cinema Irina Miroshnichenko died at the age of 82. Igor Zolotovitsky, rector of the Moscow Art Theater School, announced this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“She passed away. She is gone, she is gone, unfortunately, the Kingdom of Heaven, ”said the interlocutor of the publication.

The famous actress became ill at home

On July 24, the 81-year-old star of the films “Andrei Rublev” and “I Walk Through Moscow” felt unwell: she was treated at home, and then lost consciousness, her temperature rose above 40 degrees. Six days after the first symptoms, Miroshnichenko was called an ambulance and taken to intensive care with a severe form of influenza. On the same day, the people’s artist suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical workers managed to restore the heartbeat of the Soviet cinema star: she continued to be in intensive care, and her condition was assessed as serious.

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

Doctors diagnosed the actress with a benign brain tumor

Doctors diagnosed the actress with a pituitary adenoma (benign tumor). Miroshnichenko also tested positive for the flu, which led to complications, kidney cysts and thickening of the stomach walls. The artist had complications that were caused by infective endocarditis (inflammation of the inner lining of the heart). Also, the actress was found to have a tumor of the Turkish saddle, an area in the brain. The condition of the actress was assessed as extremely difficult: the doctors connected her to a ventilator, she fell into a coma.

Miroshnichenko died without regaining consciousness

On August 3, it became known that the artist had died. The preliminary cause of death was multiple organ failure due to septic shock. This complication was caused by a severe infection: because of it, the artist’s blood pressure dropped critically, and the tissues stopped passing oxygen. The date and place of farewell to Miroshnichenko is still unknown. It is noted that all expenses for the funeral ceremony will be covered by the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater.

Photo: Galina Kmit / RIA Novosti

Why did several generations of Russians love the actress?

The filmography of the people’s artist includes more than 80 projects. Her film debut was Georgy Danelia’s I’m Walking Through Moscow (1964). In the film, the actress played the role of the sister of the protagonist Kolka named Katya. Later, Miroshnichenko took part in the filming of such Soviet projects as “Andrei Rublev”, “They were only known by sight”, “Mission in Kabul”, “You never dreamed of …”, “Prevention”, “Winter Cherry” and many others.

For more than 58 years, the actress served in the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater, where she joined the troupe immediately after graduating from the theater school in 1965. She took part in productions of The Cherry Orchard, Stolen Happiness, Feedback, The Sixth of July and more than 30 performances.

Photo: Y. Rodkin / RIA Novosti

Personal life of Irina Miroshnichenko

The actress was married three times, and in 2007 she buried her third husband, Igor Vasiliev. The star of Soviet cinema did not have her own children; she considered her goddaughter, who died five years ago, to be her own daughter.