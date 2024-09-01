Irina Bolgar linked her mother’s death to stress over the situation with Durov’s children

Irina Bolgar, who calls herself the mother of three children of the founder of the Telegram messenger and the social network VKontakte Pavel Durov, links her mother’s death to the situation around the billionaire. This became known from her post on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

Bolgar’s mother died of a heart attack in 2023. The woman explains her premature death by the stress caused by Durov’s relationship with the children. The tragedy occurred a year after the death of Bolgar’s father. “My mother died of a heart attack a year ago, after learning about the situation we were in with the children. Not long before that, I lost my father, who died of cancer. Less than a year after his death, I lost my mother,” she wrote on her social media page.

In July, a woman from St. Petersburg announced that she was the mother of Durov’s three children. According to the woman, who now lives in Switzerland, the children asked her to make this information public. She also provided journalists with relevant documents – photocopies of the children’s birth certificates and certificates of Durov’s recognition of paternity. Soon after, Durov publicly announced that he was a sperm donor and the biological father of more than 100 children.

In March 2023, Bolgar filed a criminal complaint against Durov in Switzerland. She claimed that the businessman had physically abused his youngest son, causing the child to suffer a concussion and sleep problems.

Bolgar also accused Durov of insisting that she move to the UAE. When she refused, he blocked the family’s spending cards and did not sign an agreement to extend immigration documents.