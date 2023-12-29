Actress Irina Bezrukova spoke about her new country house

Russian actress Irina Bezrukova showed the interior of her new country house. The star shared a photo of the property with the publication StarHit.

According to Bezrukova, her housing in the Moscow region is now fully furnished, but she has no plans to move there from Moscow. “For me, a country house is an opportunity for relaxation and recovery in pauses between work, tours, and flights around the world. “I’m not ready to completely change city life to country life, although when I go there, I want to stay there longer,” said Bezrukova.

Frame: video @stilnye_textilnye / @irina_bezrukova_official

At the same time, the artist noted that she likes to be in nature. She is happy with her new home and plans to stay there for a vacation soon.

Bezrukova bought a house in the Moscow region in November 2023. The actress purchased a ready-made home: all the interior decoration was done in production, so there was no need for repairs.