A beautiful personality of Russian origin, who has quickly conquered Mexico, is undoubtedly the beautiful Irina Baeva who became one of the celebrities who had the opportunity to travel to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, although now he continues to present the advances from La Jugada.

Despite the fact that the Mexican team was disqualified, the beautiful actress and current partner of actor Gabriel Soto, traveled to Qatar as a correspondent to inform us directly about the matches and everything that was happening in that country, regarding the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Irina also took the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful place where she was, she did several photo sessions and showed off her beauty in each of the snapshots she shared on Instagram on November 24.

In her most recent publications on her official account, they indicate that she is in Mexico City, posing like a professional model and sweetening the look of her followers, however, it was a publication that would possibly attract the most attention from her fans.

Irina Baeva with a casual and fresh look, ready for “Qatar 2022” | Instagram @irinabaeva

This because Irina Baeva appears with a rather casual look, a white sleeveless top and ripped jeans, as well as white tennis shoes, sitting on a chair and with an impressive scene behind her.

We continue preparing the La Jugada program every day, and I share that it has been quite a challenge, with a lot of nerves before going on the air and many complexities that an event of this magnitude such as Qatar 2022 implies, but how I enjoy it!! !” Irina commented.

The flirtatious actress It has not been long since she began to participate as one of the hosts of the famous sports program, her charisma quickly took over the eyes of the viewers and obviously her beauty did too.

The happiest to meet this goal, and now to follow him that this is just beginning,” said the actress.

It is on channel five at 10:00 p.m. in Mexico City, when you can enjoy this famous television program, where not only are the most epic moments of the sportsbut we also find interviews, stories and reviews of the best of sports.