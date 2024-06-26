Russian actress Irina Baeva stars in the new version of the play “Aventurera”with the character of “Elena Tejero”produced by Juan Osorio. Years ago, this character was played by Edith González, Niruka Marcos, Itatí Cantoral, Susana González and others. After the premiere at the Los Ángeles Hall in Mexico City, She has received many negative criticisms and through social networks, Niurka herself “torn her apart”. In an interview for the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, The partner of Mexican actor Gabriel Soto responded to the negative comments about her performance in the play.

“Criticism is always good, as long as it is constructive because that makes us better, we are always there to listen to it and correct things and to work harder and to give our best, but the negative comments, surely many of those negative comments “These are people who have not even seen the work,” he commented. Irina Baeva.

In the opinion of the Cuban star Niurkaex-wife of television and theater producer Juan Osorio, and known as “The Scandal Lady,” Irina Baeva doesn’t lack much, she lacks everything. “Who the hell is the choreographer of that blowjob? I wouldn’t go and say anything to Irina, I would go to where the choreographer is and change it but now, what the hell do they do, leaving her alone in the center if they know she doesn’t dance. It’s not enough beauty or being an actress, ‘Elena Tejero’ demands much more, how is it possible that they don’t look back, so many ‘Adventurers’, good, average or terrible, what do they expect, the charity of the people, that they say ‘poor thing, let’s give her a chance ‘If Carmelita Salinas wakes up and sees that, she will turn back out of sheer anger, but not before telling them her mother.’

In response to Niurka’s statements, Irina Baeva said that tastes differ. “Everyone can have an opinion about it, you may love hamburgers and I may not like them, there is absolutely nothing wrong with it, as they say, tastes break genres, it’s okay for someone to like it, it’s okay for someone not to like it.” “If you like it, it’s totally normal, nothing is black and white in this life.”

In addition, Irina Baeva pointed out that the new version of “Aventurera” in which she stars was based on the original script of the film, starring Ninón Sevilla and Andrea Palma in 1950, considered a masterpiece of the so-called rumberas cinema. (film genre that flourished in Mexico during the golden age of Mexican cinema, between the 1940s and 1950s).

“Our ‘Adventuress’ It is different, it is the original script, we should not compare it with the previous stagings, we do not have to look like these stagings, As for dancing, I am an actressSo, it would be interesting for you to see the acting work that is done on stage, it is a very nice project, to all the people who have something negative to say about the staging, without seeing it, I invite you to join us.”

