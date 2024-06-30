Russian actress Irina Baeva asks the public for ‘joke’ to prove that she is worthy of starring in ‘Aventurera’, Well, he has faced all kinds of opinions with this project, many of them related to the fact that he did not deserve the role he plays in said production.
Three months is the time Irina Baeva asks to demonstrate on stage that she is a great dancer and promises to leave everyone ‘with a square eye’, He shares it in an interview with the media in Mexico City.
For many people, Irina Baeva, who has lived in Mexico for several years and has starred in soap operas such as ‘Vino el amor’ and ‘Muchacha italiana viene a casarse’, has not met expectations as a dancer in ‘Aventurera’, recently released musical work.
Irina Baeva is criticized above all for the choreography she does in ‘Aventurera’, some journalists even point out that she looks like a high school student in a musical with her performance in said work.
Irina Baeva, sentimental partner of actor Gabriel Soto, says she will not let herself be defeated by strong criticism for her work in ‘Aventurera’:
“You have to understand that we are presenting a different work, an original work, which is very attached to the original story, which is the film, it is a different version.”
Besides, Irina Baeva explains that the new version of ‘Aventurera’ now focuses more on the 1950 film than on the work directed by the late actress and producer Carmen Salinas.
“Wow, guys, come in three months…and what you’ll see, it’s going to be pure fire,” comments the actress Irina Baeva about her work as a dancer in ‘Aventurera’ and also guarantees that in October said show will be the best offered in Mexico.
Irina Baeva asks for ‘joke’ to prove that she is worthy of being in ‘Aventurera’
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in a Shows program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a Social, Culture, Entertainment reporter; Then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. In my career I have interviewed great figures of entertainment, among them Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported since its beginnings and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others. Since the end of 2015 I have been working as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, also about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
