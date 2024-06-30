Russian actress Irina Baeva asks the public for ‘joke’ to prove that she is worthy of starring in ‘Aventurera’, Well, he has faced all kinds of opinions with this project, many of them related to the fact that he did not deserve the role he plays in said production.

Three months is the time Irina Baeva asks to demonstrate on stage that she is a great dancer and promises to leave everyone ‘with a square eye’, He shares it in an interview with the media in Mexico City.

For many people, Irina Baeva, who has lived in Mexico for several years and has starred in soap operas such as ‘Vino el amor’ and ‘Muchacha italiana viene a casarse’, has not met expectations as a dancer in ‘Aventurera’, recently released musical work.

Irina Baeva Photo from Instagram

Irina Baeva is criticized above all for the choreography she does in ‘Aventurera’, some journalists even point out that she looks like a high school student in a musical with her performance in said work.

Irina Baeva, sentimental partner of actor Gabriel Soto, says she will not let herself be defeated by strong criticism for her work in ‘Aventurera’:

“You have to understand that we are presenting a different work, an original work, which is very attached to the original story, which is the film, it is a different version.”

Besides, Irina Baeva explains that the new version of ‘Aventurera’ now focuses more on the 1950 film than on the work directed by the late actress and producer Carmen Salinas.

“Wow, guys, come in three months…and what you’ll see, it’s going to be pure fire,” comments the actress Irina Baeva about her work as a dancer in ‘Aventurera’ and also guarantees that in October said show will be the best offered in Mexico.