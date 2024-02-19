Iridium will extend the life of its satellites by five years

Iridium has extended the service life of its satellites by five years, postponing the completion of the deployment of a constellation of spacecraft operating in the L-band until at least 2035. About it reports SpaceNews.

The publication notes that the operator’s 75 satellites launched in 2017-2019 had an estimated service life of 12.5 years.

Presenting its quarterly financial results, Iridium CEO Matt Desch said the decision to extend the lifespan of the satellites followed a recent engineering assessment of the satellites.

According to him, the satellites of the previous (first) generation also had a design life of 12.5 years, but worked for more than 20 years until they ran out of fuel.

Iridium spokesman Jordan Hassin told the publication that increasing the service life of the spacecraft will provide the operator with greater flexibility in the development and launch of third-generation satellites.

In December 2023, the general director of the Gonets satellite system, Pavel Cherenkov, said that the deployment of satellites of the Gonets-M1 system – the Russian replacement for Iridium and Inmarsat – would occur in 2029.