The Santikutz Klasika, fifth chapter of the 2021 edition of the Copa de España Elite-Sub23, gave us a beautiful show finished off by a vibrant resolution in which Pau Miquel, the new leader of the contest, was about to trap Unai Iribar on the final wall, who has deservedly conquered glory after a great solo ride in the final kilometers.

The uneven terrain, the winding roads in the area and the beautiful natural environment that accompany them, make Santikutz Klasika one of the most attractive appointments on the calendar year after year. elite-sub23 national. Today, in addition, we have had the extra ingredient of the rain that has made an already very tough test even more demanding.

The peloton started at 9:30 am from Legazpi, the start and finish line of the event, to make way for an initial section of the race in which there have been a multitude of movements, but none have managed to consolidate at the head of the race. Of course, the course of the kilometers and the accumulation of ascents and meters of unevenness has been causing wear in the runners that has been making itself felt with a lesser presence of cyclists in the peloton.

In the first ascent to Eizaga, a group of 11 runners was formed, which included, among others, Arnau Gilabert, Xabier Murias, Pablo Uría, Sinuhé Fernández or Diego Uriarte, who have understood each other to be able to roll with an advantage over the platoon until there were 50 kilometers to go. Since then, the race has reached a very high level that has prevented the absolute leader of the Cup, Marc Brusienen, and the leader in the Elite category, Alberto Serrano, from resisting with the best.

Only 20 runners resisted in the front pack when there were a little less than 35 kilometers left for the conclusion. Since then we have seen the Laboral cyclist Kutxa Berasategui establish himself in front of the race and the Lizarte riders pull to consolidate an advantage that made them face the possibility of regaining the lead with Pau Miquel.

Once with Berasategui neutralized and in full ramps of the climb to Olaberría we have witnessed a strong attack by Vicente Hernaiz that has caused an important first selection, but it would be in the Aztiria climb where the winning movement would take place. The Italian Davide Piganzoli started and established himself in the lead with Igor Arrieta and Unai Iribar, who jumped after him.

In the absence of 8 km for the conclusion, Iribar has tried it and his bet has not found an answer either from Arrieta or Piganzoli. The Laboral Kutxa cyclist has given all his strength to try to open and consolidate an advantage of about 15 seconds, which has ended up giving him the victory.

On the wall of access to the finish line, Pau Miquel, who has hunted his teammate Arrieta and Piganzoli from behind, has starred in a very powerful start that has brought emotion to the resolution of this Santikutz Klasika, in which finally for three seconds Unai Iribar has managed to cross the finish line as a winner. Third place went to Igor Arrieta, while Pinganzoli finished in fourth place. These results, which have been added to the abandonments of Brusienen and Serrano, allow Pau Miquel to regain the absolute leadership of the Copa de España Elite-Sub23. Serrano, for his part, remains at the forefront of the elite classification.