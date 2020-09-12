It has not been even 5 months since the best actor Irfan has left this world, but his fans and his family are not able to forget him. No one is still convinced that Irfan is no longer with us. Irfan’s son Babil and wife Sutapa often share their memories on social media. Once again Babylon has remembered her Baba.

Babil has shared Behind the Scene pictures of the set of Irrfan’s last released film ‘English Medium’ on Instagram. Sharing these pictures, Babil wrote, ‘I am going to London. One more year. Last time I went around this time and Baba was there then. This time it looks strange and it is not only Baba whom I have lost. ‘



Irfan’s wife Sutapa has also commented on this post of Babil and praised his son. He wrote for his son in the comment, ‘Go son … conquer the hearts and souls of the people … May the scent of the queen of the night always show you the way and bring you back home.’



Please tell that Irfan Khan had been battling cancer for a long time, which he returned after getting treatment in London. Later, after coming to Mumbai, he was hospitalized after having a colon infection and died on 29 April.

