The late actor of Hindi cinema, Irrfan Khan, is no more in this world today. We all know that Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is very active on social media these days. Now Babil is determined to follow his father’s footsteps. Actually, Irrfan Khan removed the surname ‘Khan’ from his name only a few years ago. Now, like Irfan, his son Babil has done the same.

Yes, Irrfan Khan had removed the surname from his name, after which he used to introduce himself only with the name Irrfan. Now recently, his son Babil has shared a picture on his social media account in which the screen of the laptop is visible and a form on that screen. No Religion is written in the column of religion in the picture of the form. Now after this picture, everyone is guessing that Babil too is following in his father’s footsteps and he has also removed the surname from his name.

Let me tell you that after removing his last name, Irfan said in one of his interviews that he was repeatedly asked to tell about his religion on passport. For this reason, I decided to remove ‘Khan’ from my name. I feel more Indian after playing the role of ‘Paan Singh Tomar’.

At the same time, talk about Irfan’s son Babil, he had told through social media some time ago that he was discriminated against in the name of religion. Babil wrote in his post- ‘I do not want to judge me on the basis of my religion. I am an Indian like everyone else. Some of my friends stopped talking to me, these are the same friends with whom I used to play cricket. I remember those days when I did not care about my surname.