In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Mumbai Indians today. This will be the third match for RCB and Mumbai Indians. The RCB team brought Dale Steyn and Chris Maurice into the squad this season and it was felt that their death overs bowling would improve, but Maurice was not able to play the injury injury and Steyn was not able to work in the death overs. Are happening Umesh Yadav has also disappointed the team management with his performance. Meanwhile, former cricketer Irfan Pathan gave advice to RCB as to which bowler he should bowl in the death over.

Irrfan said on Star Sports ‘Cricket Connected’ show, “Look, I think as soon as Chris Maurice is in the team he will become a better team.” I’m guessing that Chris Maurice will come and Dale Steyn will be out and then the team will be balanced. I do not want Shivam Dubey to bowl in the death over. They have a better team, they have better batsmen. The team is not just dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. This year Aaron Finch is, Devadatta Padikkal has started well. So there are many positive things with the team.

He further said, ‘In the last match, he bowled the last over from Shivam Dubey. Navdeep Saini should bowl at least two overs in the death overs. Because he is such a bowler who can trouble batsmen in death overs with yorkers and bouncers. In the last match against RCB, Kings XI Punjab scored 206 for three in 20 overs, in reply RCB team was all out for just 109 runs. This time the fans and team management will expect better performance from the team.