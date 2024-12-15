Writer, journalist, lecturer, athlete and we could be like this for a long time. For this woman from Madrid (November 1978) living is a permanent challenge that must be accepted. An ETA attack severed his legs and three fingers on one hand, but gave him the courage to continue facing life. -What is sport for you? -Everything. It is connecting with your body, understanding it, enhancing it and drawing out an energy that you do not have in your daily life and even less so when you have a disability. We are water and water cannot be stagnant. For us it may seem more complicated because you are in a wheelchair or with a prosthesis. Mistake. Sport gives you the quality of life that your disability takes away from you. -Fencing, canoeing, skiing, handbiking, did I miss any? -Yes. I have dived in a lot of places around the world, even if it was recreational. I stick with skiing because it gives me a freedom and speed that I no longer have, without legs. Skiing has given me back my essence, which is to go like crazy, as an eternal girl. -Some find it difficult to do just one sport and you practice five.-What's more : My dear friend and world champion Audrey Pascual has challenged me to try surfing. And I'm going to do it. She goes without legs and you are amazed by her balance. I’m starting this summer, -Sports don’t always bring out the best in us: racism, machismo… we don’t lack anything. -The fact that there are black chickpeas is not representative of what we are as a society. -In football there is too much black sheep.-It is very sad that there are confrontations, insults and so on in the stands. Sometimes, even in grassroots football, even one’s own child is humiliated and it is done by those who have the responsibility of empowering that child, encouraging him to be better. I was moved by a referee whom I heard address a parent and say “if you’re not going to make him smile, don’t come.” – And how is it resolved? – With politeness. It is the most powerful weapon in the world. Parents have to spread generosity and the first thing to do is respect. How could Rafa Nadal himself not take him as a reference? You are a cyclone.-That was your uncle Toni’s fault (heh heh). I have met with him in some talks about values ​​and attitudes that help us in coexistence. I think my story moved Rafa and Toni, like so many people who, fortunately, have not experienced terrorism up close. Rafa has competed for many years with pain. And, apparently, his uncle always told him. «look at Irene, with a prosthesis and in pain and there it is still. And fight and compete.” He practices five sports “Skiing gives me a freedom and speed that, without legs, I no longer have. “It has given me back my essence as an eternal girl” Irene Villa – And when they told you, what did you think? – Well, Rafa was going to finish off the top of my head. It’s true that you always have to look for references. -What is yours? -A boy who lost arms and legs. He is an athlete. Davide Morana. And many more. But, above all, for her smile and your tenacity, Teresa Perales. He has been able to equal Michael Phelps in medals. Everyone idolizes him. But she is as good or more. His last Paralympic medal was achieved without an arm. It’s the relay.-And as if Rafa were not enough, Simeone, the best motivator in football, calls him to motivate his players. And they won the League.-That was what I told Diego, how he asked me, for support, when he was the best in the world at that. And he told me that they were already tired of listening to him, that they needed another voice, another story. -Don’t tell me that the game by game is yours! -No. The message is the same. For Simeone it is “game by game.” For me it is “knowing that you can.” It was about helping them develop those strengths they have, step by step. And to explain to them that, when you consider how you achieve success, you have to think that it was after going through injuries, many defeats, and tears. But you come back, you always have to come back. They may call you to have a talk about it with Mbappé. It all depends on your conditions, your effort, your physical action plan, but also your mental one. What happens to many footballers is that they are living a moment of great pressure, being the center of everyone’s attention, and they cannot bring out the best in themselves. -But you are from Atleti.-I’m not a big football fan and you know that. I said to Simeone. My father and my grandfather are full-fledged mattress makers. My grandfather from Vallecas, my father from Tetuán and I from Aluche, we carry it in our blood. The rest don’t. On my wedding day, my son thought of saying “Hala Madrid.” I had to respond with “Aupa Atleti”. – If Ancelotti calls you, do you answer or is it turned off or out of coverage? – If Ancelotti calls, the World Cup is formed in my house because everyone is from Madrid. I am surrounded by meringues. I have an athletic soul, but if you call me, I’d be happy to help. Let’s say you’re a believer, but not an activist. Except for World Cups and Euro Cups, I don’t watch much. But the year Simeone called me I saw it all. They won the League and almost the Champions League in Lisbon. And I’m not a big soccer fan, but two of my three children are and I have to go to the games. – Is progress in terms of equality going at a slow pace in sport? – There is a fight for equality. Be equal to football, be equal to men, but what counts for media and companies is the amount of audience that follows you. There is no fight against football that is worth it. As women win more and more medals and titles, we gain more and more followers. It’s like the Paralympics, which are getting better and better. And we deserve that ratio-The best athlete of the moment.-For me, Carlos Alcaraz. Because, furthermore, he is from Murcia and I am in love with Murcia. Although Nadal will always be remembered for what he is, but Carlos is Carlos. I remind him that, at the moment, things are not going badly for the Metropolitano. Be reachable, Irene, lest… -I’m delighted. -Imagine that Simeone relapses, what would I tell you, today? -I would tell you a story, the one behind each adapted ski competitor. I would tell them what happened to us in France, that no one expected anything from us, that there were better people, with more resources and tradition. But there was one year when the three Spaniards made the podium. Can. With less budget but more desire, motivation and training, you do it.

