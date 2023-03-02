Although Brazil had its first female diplomat in 1918 and a female president in this century, it is still the only one among the great American powers that has never had a woman in charge of foreign policy. For this reason, Brazilian diplomats have launched a public battle to gain power and visibility. Now they account for 23% of the race and 20% of the ambassadors. At the head of this movement, Irene Vida Gala (São Paulo, 61 years old), former ambassador to Ghana, who in this interview talks about diplomacy, feminism, diversity, a hypothetical Putin-Zelenksi negotiation… and why her country gets along with.

Ask. Did you always want to be a diplomat or did you have other dreams?

Answer. It arose rather in the university. In the eighties, there was a very famous soap opera in Brazil, Dancing Days (so, in English, dance days). One of the protagonists was a diplomat and they say that then I said that I wanted to be a diplomat, like him.

Q. Why do you think the campaign for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to appoint a foreign minister was unsuccessful?

R. We are the Mercosur country with fewer women heads of diplomatic missions. Our diplomacy, which is 200 years old, is very traditional and sexist practices are more consolidated. Personally, I think that President Lula was very willing to have a female chancellor. I had the opportunity to speak personally with him and he seemed sensitive to the subject. I think that sectors of Itamaraty itself [como es conocido el ministerio por el palacio que lo acoge] they convinced him to choose a figure, Mauro Vieira, who was already chancellor. It was a safe bet. He lacked confidence to bet on a woman.

Q. You call the handful of most important positions Grand Slam. Because?

R. In Brazilian diplomacy, there is the Elizabeth Arden circuit. In the fifties and sixties, when our diplomacy was growing, they were the places where there were shops selling these cosmetics: Rome, London, Paris, New York… It seems to me a very old vision. Today we have a recomposition of forces in the world. And women want a place where the game is played, in the Grand Slam.

Q. Which are?

R. Perhaps for someone else it would be other places, but they seem obvious to me: the five countries of the Security Council. Certainly, Buenos Aires and the UN. India, certainly, the WTO, Germany.

Vida Gala poses for a portrait after the interview, this Monday in São Paulo. Lela Beltrão

Q. For the first time, Brazil has appointed an ambassador in Washington. Is it a win?

R. It is certainly a victory, but it is little. We can’t keep one. In the diversity literature they call it tokenism (a kind of smokescreen). You put one and that’s it. We understand that nominations must come with women. Our ambassador in Washington is the only diplomat to have held two Grand Slam titles and, now, Washington. She is, potentially, a woman who has built a resume to be chancellor. So Minister Vieira has the opportunity to give opportunities to women so that one succeeds him as chancellor.

Q. In the previous Government there were more soldiers than women; now the ministers are a third of the Cabinet. But in parliamentarians they occupy the 130th position in the world. Where are the obstacles?

R. We come from four years of setback by the Bolsonaro government also in this area. Regardless of that, we know that women have skills, what they don’t have are opportunities. And to create opportunities we need some affirmative policies. I am very optimistic, I understand that now there is a set of favorable forces.

Q. How soon will Brazilian diplomacy and politics, so masculine, white and gray, become more like Brazil?

R. Hard to think of when, because I don’t like people to accumulate frustrations. I want to make sure we’re on the right track, smoothly. We no longer talk about quotas, we want parity. Of course, we will push to speed up because it is beneficial for Brazil. Diversity adds quality to the result. A working group of black women is being formed in our Association of Women Diplomats. And we have the dream of seeing indigenous people in our diplomacy, there are none.

Q. Sweden was a pioneer in adopting a feminist foreign policy and the first country to abandon it. What reading do you do?

Q. I tend to believe that the discourse will remove the feminist, but that the practice is already engendered. The gender perspective in Swedish cooperation policies, which is so important, I think will remain. When you take the genie out of the lamp, it doesn’t go back inside.

Q. With this government, is Brazil once again that country that is a friend of the whole world?

R. I hope so. We Brazilians like to believe that the world has a special affection for us, but we know that there are several countries that receive collective sympathy. Beyond world icons such as Pelé or Ayrton Senna, it is one of the five countries in the world with the largest GDP, population and territory and, among those, it is the only one that is not at war, nor linked to a war effort, that has no the atomic bomb. To be there without nuclear power, you need another power. In our case it is a story of peaceful relations. Since the Paraguayan War (1864-1870), we have not had border problems.

Q. Do you see President Lula capable of persuading Putin and Zelenksi to negotiate?

R. He has a vocation for dialogue and his leadership can build an environment conducive to adding agents interested in promoting peace. After a year of war, there is exhaustion. Therefore, we have the right moment, the right person, political agents determined to change the scenario. Nobody wants another year of war. And also in Brazil it is said that Lula is lucky. Nobody knows the result, but the effort is worth it.

Q. Closer to home, how to approach Nicaragua and Venezuela?

R. That topic is not yet on the first page of the agenda. It is being addressed behind the scenes. As everyone knows, diplomacy is not done under the spotlight. President Lula is aware of the relevance of a common project in South America. And to build it we need maximum stability. I am optimistic about the direction of foreign policy with this Government. We are coming out of a very dark time. And I believe that we can pick up on the external plane elements that will help us overcome internal challenges.

faith of errors Brazil is not the only Mercosur country that has never had a female chancellor, as was erroneously stated in a previous version of this interview.