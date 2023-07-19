Minister Irene Velez, during a conference last week, in an image from her social networks.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, the philosopher and academic Irene Vélez, was a controversial character from the first day of the Government for her positions on the energy transition and the possibility of decarbonizing the Colombian economy. It was said then that Gustavo Petro had put an environmental activist to take care of Colombia’s coal and oil. A few months after the end of the first year of the Government, Vélez has resigned from her position. “I want to thank President Gustavo Petro for his trust, allowing me to lead a historically ethnocentric and patriarchal sector,” she says in a resignation letter that she posts on her social media. “I decided to step down from the position of minister to prevent the investigations against me from interfering with the execution of the government program,” she adds.

With his departure, there are already 11 ministers leaving in the first year, out of 18 that the cabinet has. They have left at different times and for very different reasons, several of them because of their critical positions against the government’s social reforms, such as Alejandro Gaviria in education, José Antonio Ocampo in finance, and Cecilia López in agriculture. But Irene Vélez is the first to leave after two control entities, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, opened investigations for possible influence peddling. First it was learned that the couple from Vélez, her husband Sjoerd van Grootheest, obtained a million-dollar contract with the Colombia in Peace Fund, attached to the Presidency. Days later, Vélez called to put pressure on an Immigration official when she had not signed a required document so that her son could leave the country.

In this first year, Vélez survived two motions of no confidence in the legislature, and maintained the support of President Gustavo Petro even when his Vice Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz, accused her of lying in a report that indicated that Colombia would maintain gas self-sufficiency until 2037. Ideologically close to the president, Petro considered Vélez part of his circle of trust, the one who was close to him when thinking about how to transform the country’s energy matrix towards renewable energies—leaving aside oil, sooner rather than later, despite that a good part of the national budget depends on its exports. She was accused of putting the country’s economy at risk, but the president accompanied her in the face of all her criticism. So it was not the political positions of Irene Vélez that removed the minister, who in the end are almost identical to those of the president. It was the accusations of nepotism, a dart that Petro does not easily tolerate, that finally led to the departure of the Minister of Mines and Energy.

“Irene leaves without losing a penny, with significant progress in the regulatory tasks for the energy transition and with the development of the new mining code”, wrote the president on his Twitter account thanking the work of Vélez. “During his administration, energy communities began to become a reality; The voluntary withdrawal of it is due to events prior to my government. Good luck and thank you very much,” he added.

Vélez’s four-page public letter of resignation is at the same time a rendering of accounts of what she proposed in the portfolio and a symbol of her activist spirit. “We have sought to break with the inertia of a sector thought for private profit rather than for the service of users,” she says. She wanted, she says, to work for “the people on foot, from the neighborhoods and the hillsides, from the beautiful and forgotten sidewalks, from the rebellious and creative youth, from diverse and empowered women.”

Among the 35 achievements that he cites in his letter, he mentions, for example, expanding the country’s electrical network to remote areas, supporting solar energy programs in areas such as La Guajira, promoting strategic alliances with other Andean countries, and summoning the country’s small miners to update the expired legislation that concerns them with respect to the assignment of titles or environmental obligations.

“They have sought to demoralize and delegitimize us to prevent us from changing the dominant power structures,” the letter says. “But we are seed! We are parity, anti-racism, progressivism and transition, ”she adds. Although he is no longer in the cabinet, he insists, he will continue to support the government of Gustavo Petro.

