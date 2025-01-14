The youngest of the Urdangarin family, 19 years old, has just celebrated her first year of love with her boyfriend, Juan Urquijo, 26, brother of the wife of the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

According to publication The Spanishthe couple romantically celebrated their first anniversary, although it was he who took the initiative.

Juan, an agronomist, sent a large bouquet of flowers to the Zarzuela palace, where Irene lives. when he is in Madrid, with his grandmother Sofía. Although the young woman is studying an Events degree in London, she frequently travels to Spain to visit her family.

That is when he stays in the palace that Queen Sofia has occupied with her sister Irene since Juan Carlos I went into exile to Abu Dhabi. His brother Miguel, the third, also lives there.

The aforementioned media indicates that the bouquet came from Juan. In the afternoon, the couple went to celebrate their first year of love a brewery located on Madrid’s Alberto Alcocer street which, apparently, belongs to a former member of the Royal Guard.

Queen Sofia and Irene, in an archive image. EUROPA PRESS

Juan and Irene have known each other for a long time because they are related. Juan’s grandmother is the cousin of Irene’s grandfather, that is, they are fourth cousins. However, their relationship became known when a magazine published some photos of the very complicit couple on a safari around Madrid.

He, who also studied his degree in England, has traveled to London to see his girlfriend. Likewise, he accompanied Irene and her brothers, as well as Victoria Federica to Abu Dhabi. at the beginning of January to celebrate the 87th birthday of the king emeritus there.