Look, they play like crazy! ” Irene Solà the horses from a meadow near his house in his native Malla (Barcelona). The subliminal message in the middle of the talk is twofold because attention to detail and play are two signs of the narrator of the moment of Catalan letters, paradigm of the new batch: over 30 years (nailed, in his case), command of language as rich as he is uncomplexed and multidisciplinary training, mostly Fine Arts and audiovisual, acquired abroad. Its hatching was a year and a half ago with I sing jo i la muntanya balla (Anagrama; 46,000 copies in Catalan and 12,000 in Spanish; Anagrama Llibres y Literatura awards from the European Union; taken to the theater), but it was preceded by a collection of poems, his debut, Beast (2012; Amadeu Oller award), i Els dics (L’Altra Editorial, 2017; Documenta award), its narrative premiere, of which sales have doubled today and now reaches Spanish (The levees; Anagram).

Everything is in childhood. “As a child I asked them to tell me stories and sing songs to me, especially my mother; over the years, I counted them around the fire on camping nights, more like storyteller that as an inventor of stories ”, she confesses. And the final spark, a first prize for school writing with 13 years of Coca-Cola: “I won a computer for myself; the desire to write ran wild ”. A “very uncreative” baccalaureate in the humanities threw her into Fine Arts, capital of her narrative. “They think they see their influence in my use of drawings and photos; but its mark is in the methodology, exploring from questions: what do I want to learn, what ideas do I want to dedicate my hours to ”. And then, the influence of the game, “but an exaggeratedly serious game, like work, and that also comes from art.” Result: “My books surprise me, they are true lessons.”

The influence of art in my work is not in the photos and drawings, but in the methodology, in exploring from questions

One imagines, then, Solà as one of those children that he describes in The levees, “Understanding the conversations of adults, even if they do not think so, (…) that, like dogs, perceive the subtle change of smell of their parents …”. It is a bit like that. “I always go with my ears up; I hunt as much as I can on the fly and provide moments to capture things; family and friends always know … The levees it is still a reflection on writing, where the stories come from and who they belong to, and when reality and fiction separate, if they do ”. And there, starting with Ada, a young woman who returns to her hometown after studying abroad and considers writing about her life and her people, Solà hides behind Faulkner. “He said that every author drank from three sources: what happens to him, what he steals from others and what he imagines; I have tried to see how that mutates into narrative, how we order chaos and the overflowing river that is life by telling stories, making channels and dikes to be able to listen to it and give it metaphors and symbols; make sense of it ”.

Solà’s non-transferable notch is that everything acquires body and voice, thus a dawn, light, clouds or animals, to the extent that these are not humanized, but rather people are animalized: people look “with the face of cat ”and one day is sad like“ a sea without dolphins ”. Also in The levees the inner voice of a cow will be heard, a prelude to the polyphonic and magical nature so praised of I sing jo … “That animalization was already in Beast. I am interested in thinking not only from the human perspective and hence those narrative subjectivities: I want to look at the world from all possible ways and places, and that involves a game of thoughts, of language… ”. A “reflection of anthropocentrism” that he attributes to Fine Arts and a Master’s Degree in Literature, Film and Visual Culture from the University of Sussex. “In anthropocentrism and animal studies, art is way ahead of literature ”.

The rural world that Solà narrates is not bucolic, there is an imperceptible larvae violence: in The levees there is friction between cyclists and farmers or a wild boar is run over by a motorist, in turn rammed by the rest of the herd; on I sing jo … lightning strikes a man. “Human duality is that of life and death: what happens to one is terrible, but it is for him and that’s enough; in nature nothing stops, life goes on; I do not think that life is less cruel than death, nor has death ever seemed an end to me ”.

Irene Solà’s fantastic mountain wins the European Union Prize for Literature

Brighton, London or Reykjavik are the cities where Solà has lived, who produced his two novels in England, although both take place in rural Catalonia. “I fled from Malla at the age of 18 to live universal stories, to learn stories in big cities that I believed were good just because they were feasible there in principle… But I realized, and that was greatly influenced by how Icelanders told their legends with seriousness and universality that the stories I wanted to tell came from here… That is to say: you can be contemporary from Malla; it is about exploring and asking questions from now on, a now critical, feminist … I can make contemporary literature from wherever I decide, ”she says, sitting in a lonely meadow in a town of 272 inhabitants.

Contemporary and close geographically and spiritually such as María Cabrera, Mireia Calafell or the colleague from Fine Arts Alicia Kopf alternate in Solà’s preferences with “mega-different” Anglo-Saxon young women such as Sophie Collins or Heather Phillipson, or the French artist Camille Henrot, or Argentine film director Lucrecia Martel. “They all fit,” he smiles, citing Juan Rulfo, Mercè Rodoreda and Víctor Català (“a shameless and actively wink at both”). And he goes back to the beginning with Mariana Enríquez and Cristina Morales, another multidisciplinary one. “There is no point in closing yourself to any discipline to write; we are permeable, we live like this, transgressing drawers… ”.

And in this dynamic, the photographs that close The levees, nod to an autofiction that feels far away. More serious is the anaphora “This is …” which begins many paragraphs: “It is a camera game, like going through the photos of a family album together, looking at things and a world as if you could touch it, a fiction versus a false reality : every photo is a look and a moment from here, nothing is neutral, “he says before taking his car and meandering down a country road. You will pass by a sign with 11 of the farmhouses that make up Malla: some names resonate in the book. Before, Solà had added the assertion that living is a great story: “Or, at least, we explain it as such.”

‘The dikes’ Irene Solà.

Translation by Paula Meiss.

Anagram, 2021.

232 pages. 20 euros.

Look for it in your bookstore

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.