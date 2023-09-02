She was no longer so little, she remembers, when she read The Lord of the rings. But it was when he began to investigate with Sherlock Holmes. And it was even more so when he first traveled to Earthsea. And it is true that there is something of the passion for the word of Ursula K. Le Guin in everything that Irene Solà (Malla, 33 years old) plays. The word understood as a magical entity capable of invoking any type of world within the world. The word as a tool or magic wand —of the class of narrative magicians that inhabit Earthsea—, as a key that opens infinite doors. Doors that are stories, which are also and above all places from which to tell them. “Since I was a child I have liked to hear stories told. She asked me how it was possible that they changed my way of seeing the world the way they did. Where did all that power come from?” asks the writer, the artist, who does not (ever) tend to say the word novel. Not even when she talks about her own.

Is that too big a word for you? Or does it really dwarf what it does? Or maybe it’s just too concrete for something that, as he likes to say, just grows? “It’s true, I never talk about my novel. I’m talking about my project. And it’s not that I don’t like the words writing or novel, but it’s that I studied Fine Arts and the most important thing I learned in those five years was what I do. Respect the idea as something that is finding its space, and its moment, and is giving shape to itself ”, he answers.

The sky is cloudy. Solà drinks sparkling water in a charming old cafeteria in Vic (Barcelona) overlooking the market square. There are lots of stalls on its iconic dirt floor. The writer travels a lot, but it is here, to this medieval enclave in inland Catalonia, where she returns time and time again. It was here that she grew up. Although not exactly.

Trained in Fine Arts, she wrote her first novel, ‘Los diques’, because she did not have a video camera

If Herman Melville admired Mount Greylock from his home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, while writing Moby Dick, Solà admired the forest on the other side of the window as she grew up and began to tell her first stories. “We lived in a small town, and spread out. The houses were somewhat isolated, ”he says. So they’d drive to the market, and to the movies, and to bars when he started dating, and then they’d come home. “And it’s curious. I really like cities. Since I was a child. Maybe that’s why. Bigger cities than Barcelona. London, New York. I grew up wanting to go far away and discover those kinds of places. Cities that could seem infinite to me ”, she confesses. The success of I sing and the mountain dances allowed him to do it. His latest novel I gave you eyes and you looked into the darkness (Anagram), has been written in half the world. But, in reality, it all started that way. Far. It could be said that it all started on a London bus.

The year may be 2015. Solà, who grew up writing —she won a computer in the famous Coca-Cola writing contest at the age of 12 and couldn’t believe she was going to have it all to herself—, had stopped doing it because in Bellas Arts had been encouraged to prioritize other ways of counting. At that time, she, specifically, was in London, and in Brighton, doing a university exchange. And she was trying to put together a piece of video art, but it was impossible for her because there weren’t enough cameras. So she started writing like she was a camera. She literally walked into the writing of a novel, pretending to be a camera. that’s how he was born The dikes, her first novel, which won the Documenta Award in 2017. Here’s how it starts: “This is Ada. These are the keys of Ada’s computer, waiting attentively for the onslaught”. That is, behind the scenes of writing.

Hermitage of Sant Miquel de Barretons, in the Les Guilleries and Montseny area. Gianluca Battista

To understand Solà’s mutant literature, each of its brilliant and free steps, its fiery course, the delight, the pleasure of abandoning the world —or its exchange for another infinitely more alive— that it proposes, one must understand its creative process. She works —the writer, the artist— on the project, as if it were a monster to bring to life, something vague, still deformed, that gradually sculpts itself as her creator becomes obsessed with it. “I remember that I sing… appeared when he was still putting the finishing touches to the dikes. He couldn’t stop, he wrote even on the bus, when he was still in London. The idea made its way, sweeping everything. Nothing like this had ever happened to me before, ”he says. And he doesn’t have I sing and the mountain dances some of that awesome strength? Didn’t he give him exactly what he needed? “I write with my head, but also with my stomach,” she says.

It is not strange that he protects himself as he does to avoid any type of interference in the face of a similar creative process, so, in his words, “organic”, and in reality, visceral, intuitive, at times, irrational. I gave you eyes and you looked into the darknesshis long-awaited third novel —the first after the great worldwide success of I sing…, which was translated into 28 languages, and of which more than 100,000 copies in Catalan and 50,000 in Spanish have been sold—, has something to reflect on in this regard. “In some way I directly question my creative process, my work, from the title. I gave you eyes, I gave you life, and you decided to look into the darkness, to the place where everything is possible, the freest, the one that others fear, and where you see nothing and grope your way. It’s like I said to myself: ‘Be as you as you want.’ Behind the title is the concept of free will, and the need to find an irreverent place, very personal, for what I do, ”she says. And there is also the devil, and the ghosts.

The second, ‘I sing and the mountain dances’, was a worldwide success. It has been translated into 28 languages

Intense, baroque, with dark corners, almost like a folk horror where terror is not terror but something welcomingly strange, something familiar and mysterious, I gave you eyes and you looked into the darkness invites you to spend a single day —containing four centuries of family history— in a cursed house —a forgotten farmhouse— surrounded by forests through which other times and their ghosts roam intermittently. Also small demons – the dimoni petit who created Catalan folklore, convinced that “the great divine battle” was never going to take place in Catalonia, and therefore, the Devil with a capital letter could not appear to anyone around here. And maquis, and wild animals that stalk the further Clavell. He further it is inhabited by a family of incomplete women. There was a deal with the Devil at some point—one of them wanted a husband, without whom none of the others would exist—and they’re all born without something. Without a tongue, or with a quarter of a heart less.

The narrator, a ghostly voice that opens doors and brushes aside, and observes without judging, recomposes, in pieces, the family history of the inhabitants of the further Clavell, immersing himself in the incomplete memories, at times deformed, of each one of them. “I was interested in reflecting on the mechanisms of History, with a capital letter, and history, with a small letter. What do we know about who we are? Isn’t our family history something that we complete from what we hear? And doesn’t that have something to do with tradition, myths and legends? I see a relationship between the way we have looked at the world, and we have tried to explain it to ourselves, since the beginning of time, and the particular history of each family, which is also a history of myths and legends”, argues Solà, who is fascinated by the condition of unreliable narrator of our own family history, in reality, a collection of more or less interested voices.

View of Les Guilleries from the Sau reservoir. Gianluca Battista

“He who tells a story never does so innocently. There is an intention behind. An interest. That is why the story changes depending on who tells it, ”he says. From our family, each one of us, we have a collection of flashes, of moments narrated by different people, at different times, that shape what we know about her, and it happens that what we know does not always fit”.

What in I gave you eyes and you looked into the darkness reflection on it becomes the experience of living that very thing in the further that the protagonists inhabit, is the work of Solà’s volcanic style, for whom the novel is an “infinite” entity, which can contain everything, and amplify it, deform it, galvanize it. Subjectivity takes control again —every narrator has here, as in I sing and the mountain danceshis own world because his way of seeing it is unique—, evidencing how “objectivity is impossible”.

“Our family history is also a legend that we complete from what we hear”

It is no coincidence that the protagonists of this story are women, nor that they live in a forgotten country house, nor that they are imperfect —they are incomplete—, nor that they make a pact with the devil, nor that nobody ever took them into account, precisely because Solà wanted to write about the lushness of any world, whether or not it is outside the world. “Without a feminist theory or a critical look, I couldn’t do what I do. I sing… it began with a classic hero, or what might have been, who was dead a page later. And that’s when the story of everything else is told, at last. Because how many times have we heard the story of the hero? And what happens to everything else all those times?” the writer wonders. “The time has come to look at the world from other perspectives,” she says, “and that includes non-human narrators,” which also blows up outdated anthropocentrism, or the idea that nothing matters more than our species.

He writes, creates, says, asking himself questions, because what he wants is to learn, and enjoy doing it, playing seriously, “as children do.” It was like that when I wrote poetry —it was a collection of poems, Beast, the first thing he published. He likes to relocate. In these four years, those between I sing and the mountain dances and I gave you eyes and you looked into the darkness, He has spent seasons in New York, Tuscany, Virginia (United States), Palamós and Olot, in writers’ residences, and has even created his own self-residences in remote places in Spain.

She goes out, she soaks up what is outside, but she needs to shut herself away—she is obsessive, and reads and documents herself to exhaustion—in order to write. It does not seem that the prizes – she has won almost a dozen, including the European Union Prize for Literature, a Kirkus for best book and The New York Public Library Best Book of 2022 – nor the excess attention they bring can with her and his passion for the work in progress.

‘Et vaig donar ulls i vas mirara les tenebres’ / ‘I gave you eyes and you looked at the darkness’. Irene Solà. Spanish translation of Concha Cardeñoso. Anagram, 2023. 184 and 176 pages. €17.90.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.