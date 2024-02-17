Irene Schouten became world champion in the mass start at the World Championship distances, despite a fall in the initial phase. The 31-year-old from North Holland beat Ivanie Blondin from Canada in the sprint. The bronze went to defending defender Marijke Groenewoud.

For Schouten it is the third world title at these World Cup distances. She previously won gold in the 3000 meters and took gold in the team pursuit with Groenewoud and Joy Beune. She also became world champion in the mass start twice before.

The reigning Olympic mass start champion immediately attacked in the final of the mass start, but crashed in the next corner. She recovered, but needed about seven laps to catch up with the peloton. She joined again halfway through the race. Groenewoud then went on the attack to catch the escaped Laura Lorenzato from Italy and got Blondin with him.

It became a sprint, in which Groenewoud gained speed ahead of Schouten. Blondin came in the last corner, but Schouten had more speed on the straight and once again won the world title in this part after 2015 and 2019. (ANP)