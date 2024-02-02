world cup quebecThe final of the Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held from February 2 to 4. Irene Schouten took gold in the 3000 meters on Friday evening. Miho Takagi won the women's 1000 meters, while Jordan Stolz was the best in the mane on the 1000 meters. Ted-Jan Bloemen skated to gold at 5000 meters.