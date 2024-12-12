Irene Rosales has made a very direct request to her husband, Kiko Rivera. He did it after seeing Manuel Carrasco’s visit to The Revoltwhere lived a very emotional moment with a person from the public who had a song by the tattooed artist.

“A very important family member for me passed away. and at the concert this song touched me so much that I said: ‘for me'”, said the spectator, to the emotion of Manuel Carrasco.

The viewer still had a request: that the singer sing a little of that song that was so special to him. Manuel Carrasco did not hesitate to get a guitar and sing the song accompanied only by that instrumentin a very intimate moment of the comedy program.

Irene, who was watching the program at that time, turned to the networks to launch a reflection and, incidentally, a request to her husband. “It doesn’t matter when you hear this song, it’s pure emotion. Dear Three Wise Men, tickets for Manuel Carrasco’s concert go out tomorrow. Ahem Ahem, Kiko Rivera“Rosales wrote on his Instagram along with a video of the artist in the La 1 space.