Irene Pivetti, new life: “We offer work to those in difficulty”

Irene Pivetti changed his life, the former president of Roomended up at the center of an investigation in the era Covid for tax evasion And recyclingcrimes for which it will go to processnow deals with poor in a social center. “For a year and a half – explains Pivetti to Corriere – I have been in charge of startup for the Mac social cooperative of Milan. We take care of offering job opportunities for people with social fragility. In the restaurant we employ ten people, but when fully operational we plan to hire more. Our goal is sustainability. I work for Monza 2000 which manages the municipal social center which includes a retired from 92 single rooms for poor people, situations in charge of social services, but also workers and students who need a temporary accommodation in the city.

“I myself – continues Pivetti al Corriere – i took a room here because the local opens at 6.30 and closes late. I’m there first to arrive And the last to turn off the lights, so it seemed more practical to stay here in Monza than to commute from Milan. Everyday I serve 100 meals and to think that I raised my children with the frozen foods“Her entrepreneurial activity has brought her more than a mess with the justice system and there is an ongoing process for tax evasion and money laundering:” It is very painful end up in the meat grinder, but I understand that the justice you have his time. It’s something that has happened in my life and at this point I prefer get out of it with the adjusted bones well, rather than somehow “.

