Irene Pivetti: “I live on a thousand euros a month but I’m not complaining”

Having gone from politics to television, she now works in a social center and lives in a dormitory in Monza. Irene Pivetti talked about her new life in an interview with the weekly Gente, in which she stated that she now lives on a thousand euros a month, the salary of the social canteen for which she works. “I’m not complaining, this is not the problem, there are people who do not even have those”, said the former speaker of the Chamber and presenter, currently under investigation for tax evasion. “I’m a suspect I’m not even sent for trial. But these things trigger devastating media processes, the bank prevents you from doing anything. It becomes hell. Suddenly everything you have done in your life collapses. And suddenly you are a criminal. They wiped out my company, they destroyed everything for me. And I had put all my possessions there. They had the good idea of ​​depriving me of the means of subsistence, but it doesn’t matter, ”said Pivetti, who in 1994 became the youngest president of the Chamber of Deputies in Italian history, at only 31 years old.

“The life I am leading is very rewarding”, underlined the former lawyer deputy, who after the end of his political career entered the television one, conducting broadcasts on Mediaset and La7 up to reaching fifth place in 2007 in “Dancing with the stars “. A little less than a year ago, an investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office led to the seizure of 3.5 million euros: Pivetti is suspected of having laundered the proceeds of tax evasion through a series of suspicious transactions. “I await the times of justice. They advised me to admit something. But I don’t admit anything, because I didn’t do anything, ”said the entrepreneur. “I have all the time of my life, and even after, to clarify how things went”.

The 59-year-old told Gente that since mid-October she coordinates the Smack restaurant, a social canteen in the social center of Via Tazzoli in Monza. “I live in the adjacent dormitory: it’s more comfortable because I don’t have a car. Besides, I couldn’t afford it ”.