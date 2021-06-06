Irene Paredes has said goodbye to PSG in style, after storming the great 14-year reign of Olympique Lyonnais in the French League. The until now captain of the Parisian team has been one of the leaders of her team to achieve this historic milestone, with a league title that debuts in PSG’s record.

In addition to this, the one from Legazpi has been chosen in the ideal eleven of the season in the French League. Paredes has been chosen as the best center-back alongside Renard (Lyon) in a line-up where there are world-class names like that of the Chilean goalkeeper Endler or that of the German midfielder Marozsan, among others.

The Basque defense has been one of the Undisputed starters in Olivier Echouafni’s team, with whom he has played 20 of the 22 league games and has scored six goals. With these numbers, the Basque defense will put an end to a five-season stint at PSG, to which he arrived in 2016 and fully indicates that he will go to Barça.

Formed in Athletic and former player of the Real Sociedad, Paredes would have tied his signing by the Barça team, current champion of the Champions League, the First Iberdrola and the Queen’s Cup. His arrival at Barcelona adds more quality to a squad full of stars. With his experience and leadership he promises many joys to the Catalans.