The Spanish women’s team faces its first two meetings of the League of Nations, this Friday its debut against Belgium. However, as of the last times, football has gone to a second plane, this time due to the ruling of the Rubiales case that has been announced this Thursday.

The first to take the floor has been Irene ParedesCaptain to return to a call after his last absence. The Biscay has been satisfied with the conviction for sexual aggression, but finds no explanation to the lack of punishment for the crime of coercion.

«I find the condemnation for sexual assault, It seems striking or rare that there is no condemnation for the coercion. From there, little more I can tell you. It is the summary of the feeling of the costume, from there we are going to say. We respect justice and the rest is to be focused on tomorrow’s party, which is what touches us, ”he defended.

Trying to delve into the reason for his disagreement with the judge’s decision, Paredes has avoided ruling. «What I had to say I already said in the trial. The judge has issued a sentence and I can not get in that ”, to which he added that he has not been able to talk to Jenni beautiful yet.









For its part, Montse I tookwith his usual attitude of avoiding any possible puddle, he also did not want to rule on the sentence. “It is what it is. I don’t want to pronounce more about it. We are thinking of Belgium and the Nations League. Everything that has been happening already spoke where I had to talk and I have nothing more to comment, ”he said.