Irene Montero It has been one of the first public personalities to go out to the arena to react to the conviction to Luis Rubiales for the kiss not consented to Beautiful Jenni. The Eurodiputada and former minister of equality is considered a milestone of the feminist struggle, but it still sees it short for what, in his opinion, should have happened.

In an X message, the leader of Podemos has opined that “it was not so much unthinkable that justice recognized a not consented kiss as sexual aggression”, as collected by the sentence against Rubiales. «Feminism is changing everything: It is only yes»He summarized with the slogan that he even gave his name to the Organic Law of Integral Guarantee of Sexual Freedom.

However, and although in the message he sees the decision of Judge José Manuel Clemente Fernández-Prieto as successful, for Montero it is an important step but that falls short. “There is still a way to do: the fine and repair is minimal, without disqualification and its position of power is not recognized.”

“When There is no consentas the sentence says, There is aggression», Recalled the minister.

«Regardless of the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office resorts, the truth is that the application of Spanish law allows the women to be said that women are not questioned and that the victim’s word has to be understood, respected and listened to and not questioned. The victim cannot be revictimized. It is a sentence that our law is a good law, which protects women, ”he said in a video.

