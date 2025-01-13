A start to the week in style. Risto Mejide today he had among his social gatherings Irene Monterothe lawyer Malena Contestí and the economist entered the live connection Santiago Niño Becerra. It has been in ‘Everything is a lie‘ (Four), where Mejide asked Niño Becerra about possible options for the housing problem. He has spoken loud and clear and has said that in the real estate field “Spain is 40 years late” and has cited examples such as the United Kingdom, where large, completely uninhabited areas are being planned to build properties and provide services and connections.

Irene Montero, that throughout Niño Becerra’s intervention she took notes with pen and paper, has exploded, sharing with the panelists and her audience what she considers the crux of the issue: «Housing should be a right and should not be subject to the rules of the market, which is what has happened here. “You cannot sell this right of citizenship and it has been shown that if, for example, prices are lowered, if the market is intervened, the results change.”

The hardest part of his intervention was when he referred to “expropriation, which you like so much,” he snapped. Malena I answered. «The problem is the capitalist system. If you turn law into business, we have lost. I think why not force the expropriations of luxury, those who have 10 or more homes and who use them for speculation. If they put up half of their properties and expropriated them, they could be used for social housing,” he said live.

Niño Becerra vs Irene Montero

Santiago Niño Becerra has responded loud and clear in this regard: «The only way to solve what is happening within a capitalist system, to cover the needs of that person, is for the supply to increase. In my opinion, Spain would not be tolerated within the European Union to move to a Soviet or semi-Soviet system of housing expropriation.









The debate has been growing in tension, especially between Montero and Contestí, especially when discussing Detachment and why this group is performing so frequently. «We do not have a guarantee state for the owners. You just had to look at Dani Estévez’s client list and you would see that not everything is a big fan. The thing is that 48 hours after they enter your house, it is already difficult to kick them out,” the lawyer stated.

Montero continued defending and saying that Desokupa is a Nazi group unnecessary “because if there is anything that this government guarantees, it is the owners, the holders.” Answered has also put his finger on the sore point when referring to what a vulnerable group really is, “because that concept is being abused, Irene, and in the end the person who has spent years paying for their second home or who even has it is harmed.” “He has a mortgage and his tenant does not pay him and there is no way for him to leave.”