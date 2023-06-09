Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to compensate Rafael Marcos, who was the partner of María Sevilla, the former president of the Infancia Libre association (sentenced to two years and four months in prison for the theft of minors and later pardoned by the current government), for falsely presenting him as an abuser. The Civil Chamber has partially upheld the appeal of the affected party, who claimed 85,000 euros, understanding that the words that Montero uttered on May 25, 2022, when Seville was partially pardoned, represented an attack “against the personal reputation” of the plaintiff , by “unfoundedly” attributing conduct “deserving of the maximum social reproach.” Montero said that day, during the inauguration of the Women’s Institute, that the pardon for Seville meant protecting “protective mothers” (…) who only “defend themselves and their sons and daughters against the sexist violence of the abusers”. In the end, she said, the pardon was “a victory for the entire feminist movement.” The ruling forces Montero to publish the sentence on her Twitter and delete a tweet with her statements on her video.

The sentence, released today, includes the statements of Montero after the pardon of Seville, who had been arrested in March 2019 at a farm in Villar de Cañas (Cuenca), for having retained her son for more than a year, whom she kept hidden so as not to give it to the father. The woman argued that she did it to protect him from the sexual abuse that she attributed to her father. The legal cases for these events have been closed and the father accuses Sevilla of lying. After entering a social integration center, she was partially pardoned, after 181 social and feminist groups requested it. She had been sentenced to two years and four months in jail for child abduction and four-year withdrawal from parental authority of her son.

Montero celebrated the measure of grace as his own decision (“this pardon that we have granted him,” he said) to end the “unjust suffering of the protective mothers”, who suffer “violation of many of their rights, criminalization and suspicion by society (…); That is why it is so important that the State settle the debt it has with the protective mothers, that we make public policies that guarantee that the abusers cannot murder their sons and daughters, that they cannot violate the rights of these women and, therefore, that we are able to effectively protect nurturing mothers.” The minister later tweeted the video with those statements.

María Sevilla, in February 2022, when her pardon was requested. Victor Sainz

The Supreme Court understands that in this case the violation of the plaintiff’s right to honor prevails over the minister’s freedom of expression or her parliamentary inviolability, or over Montero’s allegation that the name of the affected person was not cited. The room sees clearly that there was an attack “against the personal reputation [al] unfoundedly attributing to a person the status of abuser”, with phrases “outrageous or offensive (…), unnecessary”. The judges recall that there is “no judicial resolution that allows us to conclude that the plaintiff is the author of episodes of gender or domestic violence, nor the author of sexual abuse in the person of his son.” Despite this, the court continues, “acts constituting sexist violence are attributed to him.” And the room adds on the allegation that Marcos was not identified with names and surnames: “The stated reason for the partial pardon of the plaintiff’s ex-partner is to be a protective mother who defends her son from sexist violence, for which reason episodes of violence of this kind are attributed to the plaintiff. However, the pardon stems from the crime of child abduction committed by the former, with no externalized connection to gender violence, alleging generic reasons of justice and equity. The words pronounced have been duly prepared, they are not the result of haste or immediacy”.

The minister, the court concludes, could not ignore that whoever listened to her “would associate the pardoned woman with the status of a victim of gender violence” and, therefore, a victim of her ex-partner. For all this, Montero is sentenced “prudently” to pay 18,000 euros to the affected party, to publish the header and ruling of the sentence on her Twitter account, to delete the tweet published on May 25, 2022 with the video and to publish the headline and ruling in a national newspaper.