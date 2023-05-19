On a stormy afternoon, almost half a thousand affiliates and supporters of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde wanted to take part in the central act of the campaign held on the stage of the Pupaclown scenic center in Murcia, which included the participation of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, received with shouts of support for her initiatives of ‘Only yes is yes!’ Between flags of the purple formation, those of the hammer and sickle of the Communist Party, those of Izquierda Unida and the rainbows of LGTBI pride that make the confluence visible, they were greeted with the renewed cry of Yes, we can! to the leaders and candidates of all the formations that concur together in the elections.

With the wind in favor of the polls that predict the growth of Podemos at the polls on May 28, Montero highlighted the achievements of the coalition in the central government, such as the increase in the minimum wage, the housing law and the minimum vital income: «But the engine of the transformation of this country is called United We Can; We have reached an agreement in many communities and in the country with the PSOE, but we are distinguished by a way of doing politics, which is the courage to resist media and political pressure that no one else in our country can stand. It is the way of those who do not kiss the boot that tries to step on us, “claimed Montero, who praised the candidate for the presidency of the Community, María Marín:” He does not bring empty hands, he is the one who has dared to denounce the infamy of the Mar Menor and it is the one that has the strength to carry out this proposal to turn it into a regional park, the only one that has the strength and capacity to end the infamy of doubling the waiting lists, and that will end with a parental pin. María Marín and Elvira Medina will be the ones who defend this Region.

Montero, who denounced the obstacles to the interruption of pregnancy, claimed that Podemos “is the political space that takes feminism seriously, even though we have a part of the judiciary against it.”

Along with her, the general secretary of the PCE and deputy in Congress, Enrique Santiago; the state co-spokesman for Podemos and third secretary of the Board of the Lower House, Javier Sánchez Serna; the federal coordinator of Alianza Verde (AV) and national deputy of United We Can, Juantxo López de Uralde; candidates 1 and 3 of the coalition made up of Podemos, IU-Verdes and AV for the Regional Assembly, María Marín and José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, and candidates 1 and 2 for Murcia City Council, Elvira Medina and John David Babyack.

Regarding Elvira Medina, candidate for mayor of Murcia, Montero highlighted her support and her fight for public workers, referring to the recent strike undertaken by the ‘coloraos’ bus drivers. Some of those workers who were in the room received applause from the public.

“Many people are there to do business”



The candidate to preside over the Region, María Marín, recognized that “it is not easy” to defend transformative ideas for all peoples. According to her, she denounced, “in these four years in the Regional Assembly I have realized that there are many people who are there to do business; most are not fighting for your interests. Many of the regional deputies act as the butlers of Proexport, the Ingenio Foundation, the owner of El Pozo, the vulture funds… we have to throw them out,” claimed Marín, who also criticized some of the decisions made by the regional PSOE, such as his signature to the ‘nitrate pact’, and challenged: When are the socialist comrades going to understand that we need each other to be able to transform the Region?».

The number two in the municipal elections, David Babyack, who inaugurated the act, claimed the triumph of the burying of “the dynamite Murcians”, and announced that in the first ordinary plenary session they will present a motion “to introduce a third ballot box for the districts ».

The coordinator of Alianza Verde, “leader and precursor of the environmental movement” López de Uralde warned that the Mar Menor “is mortally wounded. A spot has appeared that is spreading and is one more symptom of the disease. You have to throw them out to save the Mar Menor ».

The leader of the IU, Álvarez Castellanos, who was given “thanks for your unity” from the public, has addressed the new voters to ask them “not to mortgage their future or trust the smoke proposals made by the PP ».

Outraged by the decision to cut time in the María Marín debate, the coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, valued the regional and municipal candidates and “a minister vilified by the right.” Sánchez Serna gave way to the candidate for mayor of Murcia, Elvira Medina, who claimed that the “municipality needs courage to close the betting shops and remunicipalize services”, and thanked the drivers of ‘los coloraos’ for her fight. The general secretary of the Communist Party, Enrique Santiago, also focused on the Mar Menor: “With the PP we are going from ecocide to ecocide: in the Bay of Portmán, now in the Mar Menor.”