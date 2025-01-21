The former Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, pointed out this Monday that “requiring express resistance from women is rape culture.” This is how the MEP spoke after the harsh interrogation from Judge Adolfo Carretero to actress Elisa Mouliáa about the alleged sexual abuse of Sumar’s former spokesperson, Íñigo Errejón.

“Only yes means yes means that he is the one who must ensure that there is consent. Requiring express resistance from women – assuming that there is only aggression if there is violence or intimidation – is Rape culture and a prejudice of patriarchal justice. Let’s not take steps back,” Montero said in a message published on his X account.

Montero’s statements came after the interrogation of the actress, whom the judge asked several times, went viral. if he told Errejón to stop. She responded by pushing him away and telling him she was uncomfortable and he threw her on a bed. But the magistrate insisted again: “Not very uncomfortable, did he tell you to stop. Did he say anything about that?”.

But the magistrate insisted on more than one occasion whether Mouliáa expressly refused. About the first kiss that Errejón gives him in an elevator, the judge asked If he answered that he didn’t want to or said something to her, and she responded by pushing him away. The magistrate insisted on whether she told her that it was not going the way she wanted. And if he protested. She responded that the doors opened and she didn’t say anything else to him at that time.

Errejón declared on September 16 before the judge that what Mouliá reported occurred with your consent. “If I had seen any discomfort on your part in the bar, in the taxi, in the elevator, at the party or in the room, I do not propose that you go to my house“, he indicated. For his part, Mouliaá assured last Thursday in his statement that the former deputy acted “coldly” and that if he delayed reporting it was “out of fear.” “He stopped because I got away”he clarified.