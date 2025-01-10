Irene Montero once again overflows the capacity in the second presentation of her book. The task was not complicated, since the event took place in the small Garibaldi Tavern, an establishment founded by the former vice president of the Government and former leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias.

Although on this occasion the crowd that gathered at the doors of the bar did not do so only to see the Podemos MEP, but rather they came to the call from left-wing unions that they intended to prevent the leader of Desokupa, Dani Esteve, from breaking up the event, as he had assured on social networks that he would do.

An act that in principle should have been nothing more than the presentation of the book that Montero has published, titled ‘Something we will have done’, in which the minister claims his time on the front lines of politicsacquired sudden importance when Esteve assured this Thursday that he was going to appear on Madrid’s Ave María street, in Lavapiés, with “200” of his followers. Left-wing unions did not take long to respond, assuring that they would also attend the meeting to avoid the boycott. “We will be there tomorrow (this Friday) at 6:00 p.m. to confront them,” said spokespersons for the Student Union in X (formerly Twitter).





Such was the expectation of what could happen that at 5:00 p.m. hundreds of Montero supporters had already managed to block the street. The media and agents of the National Police were waiting there amid chants from the protesters “Irene, sister, here is your pack», they chanted in unison. Montero has made a virtue of necessity and the event has quickly become a demonstration in pure Podemos style. At the doors of the Iglesias tavern, the former minister has cried out for illegalization of Dani Esteve’s company. “They are the armed wing of fascist politics,” said Montero. Before entering the tavern, Montero wanted to “vindicate the anti-fascist effort of the Lavapiés neighborhood” to “stop these neo-Nazi gangs,” the former minister stated. The event took place with all the expected normality, taking into account that Esteve’s threat has remained just that, a threat. But even when the former minister was inside Garibaldi making her presentation, the attendees who they have stayed at the doors They didn’t leave Iglesias’ bar, “because of what might happen,” they said.

