The approval of an amendment to the political presentation of the PSOE to exclude trans women from sports competitions feminine and eliminating the Q+ from the acronym LGTBIQ+ has reopened the debate on the rights of this group, including those of the former Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

The Podemos MEP did not miss the opportunity to speak on the subject this Monday in everything is a liethe Cuatro program in which he participates, where Víctor Gutiérrez, secretary of LGTBI policies of the PSOE, has indicated that there is part of socialism that does not agree with the measure. “There is a part of the militancy that wants to go back in rights that we have won,” he snapped. “I want to tell people to be calm because in the PSOE there are many people who We are going to defend LGTBIQ+ rights“, he added.

Given the intervention of Gutiérrez, who has not stopped reiterating that a part of the party does not agree with the measure, The former minister and collaborator has also decided to intervene. “There is a part of the PSOE that wants to take steps back on conquered rights that are human rights. It is a minority, yes, but it has won the position of Congress, that is the position of the PSOE,” said Montero, who also added that it exists ” “a lot of misinformation” around this issue.

“Saying that only female people can participate in women’s sports competitions is a way of questioning whether trans people are women. What do you mean, there are no women with penises? Well yes, there are women with penises“he snapped.