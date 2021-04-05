The Spanish Irene Martínez finished in ninth position her participation in the 59 kilos category of the European weightlifting that are disputed in Moscow, when signing this Monday a mark of 193 kilos, a new record for Spain, in the Olympic total.

Martínez, who competed in group B, stood out in the snatch mode, in which he achieved fifth place with a best attempt of 90 kilos. The Spanish could not repeat that good performance in the two-stroke modality, in which she was relegated to fourteenth place by lifting 103 kilos.

Irene Martínez achieved the ninth position in the Olympic total with a mark of 193 kilos, a new record for Spain. The Azerbaijani Boyanka Kostova occupied the first step of the podium with 211 kilos, one more than the Russian Olga Te, silver with 210, and the French Dora Tchakounte, also bronze with 210.

The other Spanish participant, Mouna Skandi, finished in thirteenth position in the Olympic total with a mark of 188 kilos. Skandi, who also competed in group B, was thirteenth in the snatch, after lifting 82 kilos, and eleventh in two times, with 106 kilos.