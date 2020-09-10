Irene Lozano, Secretary of State for Sports activities, cleared up the primary doubts surrounding the beginning of LaLiga skilled soccer, the return of the general public to sporting occasions, the investigation of the president of LaLiga and above all, the return of non-professional sports activities competitions. Cadent theme all through the day on Wednesday. Did it in The spar of Cadena SER.

You already know when LaLIga begins: “The followers can be completely satisfied and it’s the obligation of the authorities to present this assurance. Most likely it might have been resolved earlier.”

I assumed it might be as much as the CSD to resolve: “We didn’t assume that we must reply to you. It’s a very difficult matter on Mondays and Fridays and once I bought to workplace I used to be already prosecuted. We all know that on October 6 there can be a vital course of. Our place is to attend for the courts “.

I don’t agree with LaLIga and FEF: “It’s one thing now we have tried to advance. In soccer there’s a significant issue that takes away the facility of our sport and a number of vitality is spent in absurd battles. By leaders who’re generally not conscious of what it’s to run giant establishments. We get the Pactos de Viana, shut the 2019-2020 season. We wish their impact to last more. “

The Pacts of Viana are completed: “I cannot be the one to say that it’s completed however the tensions and the spirit are very dissolved.”

“Tebas and Rubiales should think about if they supply a very good service to soccer and never”

Paz Tebas-Rubiales: “League-Federation peace is feasible within the lengthy or medium time period. The tradition of settlement is missing. They should be succesful and should think about whether or not they present a very good service to soccer or not.”

Approximate date of return of the general public to the stadium: “Very difficult proper now earlier than the tip of the 12 months. The present lacks warmth, the joy of the spectators. Every thing signifies that it begins with out an viewers. The pandemic evolves unexpectedly and inside a month or two you possibly can consider one thing else.”

Measures requested by LaLiga for Matchday 2: “There are lots of individuals who say issues within the communiqués after which don’t transfer to administrative acts. In the event that they select the battle, there will be no settlement they usually selected the battle. I’m very discouraged to mediate an act that has already been prosecuted“.

“We can not put athletes into sports activities with out taking exams”

Request for resignation of Irene Lozano: “I distinguish a PP that haven’t contributed something good in Congress however this afternoon now we have closed with CC AA led by the PP who’ve stepped up. I’m staying with that PP.”

CSD rigidity and Federations. “It was not our most lucky assertion and what we needed to say was not understood. We can not put athletes to play sports activities with out taking exams and when, the place and what number of need to be for well being causes.”

Athletes’ well being threat for not doing PCR: “They’re made within the CARs based on sure circumstances. I believe that the protocol and the settlement shield the well being of athletes and public well being.”

How is the settlement: “The CSD recommends {that a} PCR be carried out earlier than beginning the competitions, however Well being is requested to inform us when these exams must be carried out. It is suggested from the CSD’s standpoint.”

“When the alleged hyperlinks between LaLiga and Fuenlabrada started to be recognized, we thought of that the Prosecutor’s Workplace investigated it.”

Viewers quantity: “In all non-professional sports activities it has been established that the CSD recommends that there be no public, however the CC AA can permit 500 folks in closed areas and as much as 1,000 outside, and all sustaining all of the measures. We have now additionally supplied to place a part of the cash. Additionally some communities. I see a spirit coming to phrases “.

Competitions in a bubble: “We have now to get used to residing with positives. We have now to know that the positives are going to look, and attempt to have an effect on the competitions as little as potential. The protocols attempt to restrict the danger and inform us the right way to act if there’s a constructive“.

Enemies: “It isn’t doing me any favors that they think about me Minister of Sports activities, I’m president of the CSD. I haven’t got that feeling of enemies, I believe the day we managed to carry all of the communities and federations to an settlement … Sure we make selections and there are individuals who do not like them.

Fuenlabrada case: “The FEF and Laliga need to be the primary to make sure that all the pieces is completed nicely and when on August 26 the TAD decides that LaLiga has jurisdiction, there’s additionally the choose of the FEF. So we discover that on August 26 closed in false. Reprehensible behaviors have to be punished and that can’t stay that approach. Details about the alleged hyperlinks between LaLiga and Fuenlabrada started to be recognized, we think about that the Prosecutor’s Workplace will examine it. “

Disabling Thebes: “We’re engaged on a criticism that Deportivo filed on the administrative degree and now we have coerced a file and the president will be disqualified. It’s being studied.”



“The LaLiga supervisor couldn’t arouse one of these doubt”

Sports activities: “You must separate the issues. There’s a case that’s the alleged hyperlinks of the president of LaLiga with a membership and that has nothing to do with Depor.”



Well being in danger because of the Fuenlabrada journey: “The president took it on his accountability however now we have centered extra on the hyperlinks which will result in conflicts of curiosity.”

Son of Thebes, Fuenlabrada lawyer: “It isn’t essentially the most exemplary. Some hyperlinks that arouse a suspicion of doubt and the league’s statutes ask that a majority of these issues be taken care of. The chief of this establishment couldn’t arouse one of these doubts.”

Rubiales, president of the RFEF: “It appears to me good that each one the presidents who’re elected I facilitate them. My relationship with the Federation is best now than when it began.”

5 gamers, first group: “I have no idea the high quality print of the protocol however till I do know that it’s not like that. The protocol has been expanded and improved within the 2020-21 marketing campaign.”