Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 1:32 p.m.



Updated 4:52 p.m.

Irene of Greece, the inseparable sister of Queen Emeritus Sofia, suffers from memory loss. This is reported this Wednesday by the magazine Lecturas, which highlights how it was precisely the monarch who first “warned of her sister’s cognitive deterioration,” since “they live on the same floor and have dinner together many nights.” «The evil of forgetting her has erased his memories of her. Childhood and youth, and even the faces of loved ones,” the publication notes.

As she has always done, Queen Sofia continues to take care of her, and after this situation was detected and the corresponding medical measures were adopted, the entire family has dedicated themselves to caring for Irene of Greece, who turned 81 last May. This is how we saw it in the summer, when leaving a restaurant in Mallorca, first her great-niece Leonor and then Queen Letizia took charge of accompanying her to the vehicle that was waiting for them. Thus, as the magazine explains, “Zarzuela at this time is a sanctuary, a refuge for Irene, everything revolves around her to achieve privacy, well-being and tranquility.”