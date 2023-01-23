Velina in Striscia la Notizia for four years, until 2017, Irene Cioni is currently an influencer on social media: a great yoga enthusiast and expert, she entertains her followers in a light and fun way. She keeps her follow up on relaxation techniques, offering useful advice on how to approach this practice.

Irene Cioni, in addition to all this, is the mother of Vittoria, a splendid three-year-old girl. Mother and daughter are inseparable, as evidenced by the former tissue’s Instagram profile. Precisely for little Vittoria, the model decided to turn to real party kids professionals in Milan, including the planner Naomi Bellante.

The party designated Cinderella as the inspiring muse of the event, thus allowing to frame an evocative and fairy-tale memory in the Antico Borgo in Città, a Milanese location near Linate which, for this occasion, welcomed around ninety guests including friends and family. along with some familiar faces.

The former tissue has relied on the creativity of the well-known planner Noemi Bellante who told us some curiosities about the planning of the party: «It was natural to empathize and find the right feeling with Irene since we have several things in common: surely the good taste of both has brought us to an agreement on the realization of a colorful but refined party.

For little Vittoria, I proposed colors that reflected the theme of Cinderella, her favorite princess: we ranged from shades of blue, to a touch of pink and white together with chrome details both for the decoration of the balloons and for the cake and sweets».

A beautiful Cinderella in the flesh made everything more magical but at the same time realistic, especially for the reception of the birthday girl, also dressed as a princess. «Seeing the emotion in the eyes of Vittoria and her parents filled my heart with joy!», added Noemi, satisfied with the success of the event. The party was also able to count on an amazing animation that was able to involve the invited children, with games, balloon sculptures and soap bubbles.

Along with these, personalized snack boxes for the little ones and a colorful buffet for the older ones could not be missing. To conclude then: the ritual photos next to the cake and the unpacking of many beautiful gifts.

Thus, a few days ago, Irene Cioni commented on her Instagram profile on the short reel, which tells the story of the magnificent and delicate party organized for her daughter’s third birthday. The images restore a welcoming and amused atmosphere, which she has been able to unite – thanks to the animation and the staging – adults and children. From the showgirl’s social profiles, in fact, the serenity and satisfaction for the excellent success of the day is well recognizable not only from the face of the beautiful birthday girl, but also from that of her parents: in fact, Irene and her husband Giacomo appear happy together with their child.

The former tissue shared some moments of the day, through the splendid photography of Alessandro Galetti, cutting out very suggestive details and emotional parentheses and wanted to thank, one by one, all those who took part in the realization of the party: from the party planner and animation to the preparation of Noemi, from the catering to the location.

From the Instagram profile it can be seen that the Cinderella fairy tale was not simply reproduced for the occasion, but linked the birthday girl in perfect harmony together with the small and large guests, as Irene Cioni also wanted to underline on social media, writing ” like in a fairy tale”.

Seeing images and videos of the day is further confirmation of the fact that choosing to organize themed birthday parties for boys and girls is the best solution to give an animated picture of their most beautiful and enchanting fantasies. By now increasingly widespread, it is the most popular choice compared to the traditional celebration because it has the advantage of enjoying the perfect setting desired by the little ones.

The entire world of celebrities, influencers and influencers now prefers to delegate the preparation of similar events to reference planners, capable of grasping the tastes and directives of customers and translating them into the most elegant and captivating formula possible.

In addition to well-known faces, however, many ordinary people also prefer to entrust the management and implementation of the party to professionals in the sector, so as to give their sons and daughters a memorable day, entirely dedicated to their wishes.