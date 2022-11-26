Irene Cara passed away at his home Floridain USA. The news was confirmed by her publicist Judith A. Moose through the singer’s official Twitter account.

Until now, the cause of death has not been made public, since there is still no “information available”.

“I can’t believe I have to write this, let alone break the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I will be reading each and every one of them; And I know that she will be smiling from heaven. She adored her fans Moose posted.

The artist won an Oscar for best song, for the catchy song “What a Feeling” from “Flashdance”. In addition, throughout her career she won Grammys, a Golden Globe and a People’s Choice Award.

With Puerto Rican and Cuban roots, Cara was born on March 18, 1959 in New York and her life was marked by 80’s dance and music. In these years she gained great popularity, starting her career after founding the musical group “Hot Caramel”. According to her publicist, the singer’s family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.