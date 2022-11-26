Irene Cara, the actress and singer who rose to world stardom in 1980 with the film Fame, by Alan Parker, and who won an Oscar and a Grammy with his song What A Feeling, of the movie Flashdance, has died in Florida at age 63, according to has announced her advertising agent on the artist’s own social networks.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Irene Cara on behalf of her family. The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer has passed away at her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released as information becomes available. Irene’s family has asked for privacy while she processes her grief. She was a wonderfully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and her films. Funeral services are pending and a funeral for her fans will be planned at a future date.” Judith A. Moose has written, President of JM Media Group and publicist for Irene Cara.

“This is the worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I had to write this, let alone break the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I will read each and every one of them and I know she will be smiling down from heaven. She adored the fans of her”, has added when tweeting the message.

Cara demonstrated her talent for music from a very young age. She was born in the neighborhood of the Bronx (New York) in March 1959 as the youngest of five children. Her father, Gaspar Escalera, a Puerto Rican, was a factory worker and retired saxophonist. Her mother, Louise, was a Cuban-American movie usher. At the age of three, Irene Cara was already one of the five finalists in the contest Little Miss America. She started playing the piano by ear, and later studied music, acting and dance. Her career as an actress began on Spanish-language television, singing and dancing professionally. She then acted in various stage shows and had appearances on shows like The Original Amateur Hour and in The Tonight Show by Johnny Carson.

His first national television series was a one-year season (1971-1972) on the PBS educational program The Electric Company, as a member of the band on The Short Circus, which gave music grammar lessons. The series was starring Bill Cosby, Rita Moreno and a very young Morgan Freeman. At eight years old, Cara had already recorded her first album in Spanish for the Latin market, and she released a Christmas album in English shortly after her release. She was the youngest performer in an all-star Madison Square Garden concert tribute to Duke Ellington featuring Stevie Wonder, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Roberta Flack, as stated in the biography of his website.

As a preteen, she had her first major movie role in the movie Aaron Loves Angela that led her to play the leading role in the cult musical Sparkle.

was the movie Fame, by Alan Parker, the one that catapulted her to worldwide stardom in 1980. Cara was initially going to cast as a dancer, but when producers David Da Silva and Alan Marshall and screenwriter Christopher Gore heard her voice, they rewrote the role as Coco Hernandez. As Coco Hernández, she sang the title song Fame and the other single from the movie, Out Here On My Own, that made the soundtrack a multi-platinum bestseller. Irene Cara made history at the Oscars that year, as it was the first time that two songs from the same film were nominated for best song and both were performed by the same artist. Fame, written by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford, it took the statuette and Cara was showered with nominations and awards. The actress and singer declined to participate in the subsequent television series of the same name.

After some minor series and movies, Cara established herself in 1983 with the movie flashdance and his great success, Flashdance… What A Feeling, whose lyrics he wrote with Keith Forsey, while Giorgio Moroder composed the music. The film, directed by Adrian Lyne, was a continuation of the spirit of Fame and it was a commercial success, but received poor reviews. Cara did not act in the film, starring Jennifer Beals, but with What A Feeling it won the Oscar for Best Song, the Grammy for Best Pop Female Performance, the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and the American Music Awards for Best R&B Female Artist and Best Pop Single of the Year.

After Flashdance, He participated in other films, usually as a voice actress, and soundtracks, but he never repeated such a success. She also made television appearances and performances in theaters. She married the voice actor and film director Conrad Palmisano in Los Angeles (California) in April 1986. The two divorced in 1991. The actress and singer lived in Florida.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe