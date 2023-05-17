Genoa – In the IV A class of Giano Grillo, 15 out of 25 classmates decided to participate in the fencing tournament: they divided into three teams in the hope that someone could then win the tournament, with the promise never to challenge each other . Before Ravano, no girl had ever picked up a sword, as confirmed by the two spokespersons of the class, Irene Quirino and Bice Federici. «After trying it at school – they say in chorus – we decided to get involved by tackling the other schools. We were fascinated by the use of the sword, like the three musketeers did».