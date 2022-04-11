ABU DHABI (WAM) – New data issued by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed that renewable energy projects continued to grow, and the global production capacity of these projects reached 3,064 gigawatts by the end of 2021, increasing the stock of renewable energy by 9.1%. Although hydroelectricity accounts for the largest share of the total global production capacity of renewable energy at 1230 GW during 2021, IRENA indicates in the “Statistics of Production Capacity for Renewable Energy 2022” that solar and wind energy continue to dominate the new production capacity, with their combined contribution to a percentage of 88% of this capacity in 2021. The solar energy production capacity ranked first with 19%, followed by wind energy, which increased its production capacity by 13%. “This continued progress is further evidence of the resilience of renewables,” said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency. The strong performance of these sources last year provides more opportunities for countries to reap their social and economic benefits. However, despite the promising global trend in this regard, our new report, “A Outlook for Energy Transitions around the World” reveals that the energy transition is still far from Achieving a transformation fast or large enough to avoid the catastrophic consequences of climate change.” He added: “The current energy crisis confirms that the world can no longer rely on fossil fuels to meet the increasing demand for energy, and that the money that is invested in power plants using fossil fuels is counterproductive to countries and the planet in general, and for this reason, renewable sources must become the norm. The basis for energy generation, and we must mobilize the political will to accelerate the path of halting global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.” IRENA indicated that 60% of the new production capacity for 2021 was added in Asia, and this resulted in the total production capacity of renewable energy reaching 1.46 terawatts by the end of 2021. China was the largest contributor to this increase by adding 121 GW to the new production capacity of the continent, while Europe and North America – led by the USA – ranked second with 39 GW and third with 38 GW, respectively. Renewable energy production capacity rose by 3.9% in Africa and 3.3% in Central America and the Caribbean. Despite their steady growth, the pace of progress in these two regions is still much slower than the global average, underscoring the need for an increased level of international cooperation to improve electricity markets And stimulate huge investments in those areas.