The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, participated in the IRENA Youth Forum 2022, which was held under the slogan “Youth-led solutions to accelerate the energy transition and achieve climate goals” during the 12th session of the IRENA General Assembly.

The forum aims to highlight the contributions of youth in developing solutions that can accelerate the transition towards renewable energy, and to identify the main areas of the global energy transformation that require youth support.

Al Muhairi told youth representatives, “At the moment it is clear to everyone how important the key role your participation and leadership play in achieving a just and inclusive transition towards sustainable energy. At the collective and individual levels, your innovations help young people to develop renewable energy systems, accelerate the energy transition, and put the world on the path to achieving climate goals, and this matter is of special importance for the young generation, so it is our duty to provide you with the necessary information, skills, knowledge, science and technologies, and to involve you in shaping and strengthening our response to climate change. She added, “The UAE believes in your ability to play an effective role in promoting climate action, as you can lead efforts to achieve our ambition to reduce emissions and strive to achieve climate neutrality, and during the next three decades, we will rely on your innovative capabilities to help us implement the UAE strategic initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality. by 2050 by developing climate-smart solutions that support our ability to succeed in making the UAE climate-neutral by 2050.”

She said: “I regret noticing the poor representation of youth in the decision-making process in climate action globally, although your ability as young people to provide new perspectives and insights is of great value when facing global challenges, so we will work to support the highest levels of youth participation in the delegations that will participate At the Conference of Parties (COP 28) hosted by the UAE in less than two years, where young people will sit at the negotiating tables alongside senior officials, to ensure that their voices are heard when shaping the features of their future. By bridging the gap between the younger generation and policy makers, we hope to deliver a youth-focused event that drives momentum towards strong and ambitious climate action.”

The forum included a presentation on the results of the Youth Global Energy Outlook Report, which was prepared by the international “energy student” organization led by young people, enabling them to accelerate the transition towards sustainable energy. Young innovators and entrepreneurs from the energy sector showcased their renewable energy solutions that could help the world achieve its climate goals.



